Fireworks show returning this summer to Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are getting ready for the return of its fireworks show this summer.

The non-profit organization is bringing the fireworks show back to Lake Meredith on July 1. This will be the first time since 2019.

The group wants to make the show even bigger than before and is asking for donations.

Donation boxes will be located around the Hutchinson County community, or donations can be made via check, venmo, or paypal to the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates

Their email is npsfriendsgroup@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.