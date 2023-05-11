Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To A Wet Weekend

Skies cleared today as dry air moved in behind the active storm that brought rain to the area last night. Sunny skies and dry SW winds generated a quick warm up into the 80s, but quiet conditions now prevail and we expect tranquil overnight conditions as we cool into the 50s. A beautiful day is expected for Friday with cool morning temps warming into the mid 80s but with light winds. Weather will rapidly change heading into the weekend as moisture surges back into the area and meets up with a slow moving upper low. Several rounds of rain, probably not severe, will keep conditions wet both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures only in the 60s.

