Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo offering certified Food Handler Training in Burmese, Somali languages

The City of Amarillo is offering a new unique program that will help alleviate the language...
The City of Amarillo is offering a new unique program that will help alleviate the language barrier for refugees looking to make Amarillo home.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering a new unique program that will help alleviate the language barrier for refugees looking to make Amarillo home.

Amarillo has long accepted refugees from across the world, from 2007 to 2017, nearly 7,000 refugees were welcomed. Many of them coming from Myanmar (Burman) and Somalia.

The COA Environmental Health Department is helping those who speak Burmese and Somali to obtain certified food handler licenses, thanks to a grant from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Food Safety Program is for those who are employed in the food industry, restaurants, food banks, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The training program is a free online program in Burmese and Somali languages, but only for a limited time.

For more information and registration on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
First Alert ALL CLEAR
All-Clear: Thunderstorms have moved out, sunny & dry weather return, for now

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is offering a free tennis play day to celebrate National Tennis Month.
City of Amarillo celebrating National Tennis Month with free tennis play day
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are getting ready for the return of its fireworks show...
Fireworks show returning this summer to Lake Meredith