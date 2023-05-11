City of Amarillo offering certified Food Handler Training in Burmese, Somali languages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering a new unique program that will help alleviate the language barrier for refugees looking to make Amarillo home.

Amarillo has long accepted refugees from across the world, from 2007 to 2017, nearly 7,000 refugees were welcomed. Many of them coming from Myanmar (Burman) and Somalia.

The COA Environmental Health Department is helping those who speak Burmese and Somali to obtain certified food handler licenses, thanks to a grant from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Food Safety Program is for those who are employed in the food industry, restaurants, food banks, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The training program is a free online program in Burmese and Somali languages, but only for a limited time.

