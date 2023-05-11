Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo celebrating National Tennis Month with free tennis play day

The City of Amarillo is offering a free tennis play day to celebrate National Tennis Month.
The City of Amarillo is offering a free tennis play day to celebrate National Tennis Month.(Source: Alex O'Brien Tennis Foundation)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering a free tennis play day to celebrate National Tennis Month.

National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association, celebrating Tennis, which challenges one both physically and mentally.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced a proclamation for National Tennis Month on Tuesday May 9, at the Amarillo City Council meeting.

In partnership with the Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation and the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department, the free tennis day will be this Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo National Tennis Center.

Tennis players from beginner to advanced can enjoy no court fees, free clinics, food trucks and giveaways.

The free clinic schedule is as follows;

  • Beginners (adults & kids): 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Intermediate (adults & kids): 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Advanced (high school & adults): 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
First Alert ALL CLEAR
All-Clear: Thunderstorms have moved out, sunny & dry weather return, for now

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is offering a new unique program that will help alleviate the language...
City of Amarillo offering certified Food Handler Training in Burmese, Somali languages
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
House destroyed by fire in Potter County.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Homeowner loses everything in Potter County fire
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are getting ready for the return of its fireworks show...
Fireworks show returning this summer to Lake Meredith