City of Amarillo celebrating National Tennis Month with free tennis play day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering a free tennis play day to celebrate National Tennis Month.

National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association, celebrating Tennis, which challenges one both physically and mentally.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced a proclamation for National Tennis Month on Tuesday May 9, at the Amarillo City Council meeting.

In partnership with the Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation and the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department, the free tennis day will be this Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo National Tennis Center.

Tennis players from beginner to advanced can enjoy no court fees, free clinics, food trucks and giveaways.

The free clinic schedule is as follows;

Beginners (adults & kids): 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Intermediate (adults & kids): 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Advanced (high school & adults): 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

