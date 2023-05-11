Canyon Lady Eagles set to defend state track and field title on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reigning state champion Canyon Lady Eagles are down in Austin looking to defend their title.

In boys and girls track, Canyon will be sending nearly a dozen athletes.

A staggering 10 of those athletes will be competing individually and of those 10, six will be competing in multiple individual events. That includes reigning state champion Abree Winfrey and standout freshman Addyson Bristow.

Record-breaking pole vaulter Kashlee Dickinson will look to claim gold at the state meet as she prepares to graduate at the end of the school year.

Canyon girls track and field head coach Ray Baca is feeling good about the team’s chances of going back-to-back.

“I think were sitting in a position where we can do it definitely.” Baca said of becoming state champions once more. “I’ve gotten to the point now, and I don’t know if it’s age, or wisdom... That if our kids go out and do the best in every one of their events, that’s all we can ask. If all of them have a PR, we’re gonna have a good shot to win.”

Baca and the Lady Eagles will start competing at 9:30 a.m. with sophomore Avery Brown and junior Hannah Stuart competing in the 4A Girls 3200-meter run.

