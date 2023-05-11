Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Lady Eagles set to defend state track and field title on Thursday

VIDEO: Canyon Lady Eagles set to defend state track and field title on Thursday
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reigning state champion Canyon Lady Eagles are down in Austin looking to defend their title.

In boys and girls track, Canyon will be sending nearly a dozen athletes.

A staggering 10 of those athletes will be competing individually and of those 10, six will be competing in multiple individual events. That includes reigning state champion Abree Winfrey and standout freshman Addyson Bristow.

Record-breaking pole vaulter Kashlee Dickinson will look to claim gold at the state meet as she prepares to graduate at the end of the school year.

Canyon girls track and field head coach Ray Baca is feeling good about the team’s chances of going back-to-back.

“I think were sitting in a position where we can do it definitely.” Baca said of becoming state champions once more. “I’ve gotten to the point now, and I don’t know if it’s age, or wisdom... That if our kids go out and do the best in every one of their events, that’s all we can ask. If all of them have a PR, we’re gonna have a good shot to win.”

Baca and the Lady Eagles will start competing at 9:30 a.m. with sophomore Avery Brown and junior Hannah Stuart competing in the 4A Girls 3200-meter run.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus

Latest News

Amarillo High girls golf prepares for state.
Amarillo High girls golf team preparing for another trip to state tournament
Canyon softball practices ahead of playoff matchup with Pampa.
Canyon Lady Eagles baseball continuing amazing run after slow start to the season
Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the Canyon Lady Eagles Track and Field team
Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team
If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman or today’s...
SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ with Canyon Track & Field team and catch up with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman