Canyon Lady Eagles baseball continuing amazing run after slow start to the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles entered district play with only three wins.

They had 12 losses, including a stretch of eight in a row.

One outright district championship, 16 wins, and just two losses later, they’re headed to the regional quarterfinal.

“We had some adversity. We had some injuries early.” Canyon softball head coach Styler Haddock said. “I think we kind of made excuses about it with that being our scapegoat, but once we were healthy it was like, alright, we don’t get to use that anymore. It’s time to go. This is it this is your team. This is your deal, so you gotta get ready to go. The seniors just bought in and everybody else just started following that.”

Despite the turbulence, the Lady Eagles still knew how to fly.

“I am beyond proud. I cannot believe that we’ve gotten this far.” Senior outfielder Kenah Cox said. “Personally, I didn’t ever lose faith. We went very far last year and we have in previous years, so I was expecting us to grow more. I just knew it was a rut in the road and we just faced the adversity.”

After entering district play with a win total of only three, they’re now only three series wins away from the state tournament.

“We have to win.” Haddock said, a phrase that has become a mantra for the Lady Eagles. “As we go through this, they’ve kind of bought into that. We just know it’s a gotta win situation and they love that part of it. They like that extra pressure.”

Canyon and Pampa will begin their series at West Plains on Thursday.

