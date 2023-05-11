Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Lady Eagles baseball continuing amazing run after slow start to the season

VIDEO: Canyon Lady Eagles baseball continuing amazing run after slow start to the season
By Preston Moore
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles entered district play with only three wins.

They had 12 losses, including a stretch of eight in a row.

One outright district championship, 16 wins, and just two losses later, they’re headed to the regional quarterfinal.

“We had some adversity. We had some injuries early.” Canyon softball head coach Styler Haddock said. “I think we kind of made excuses about it with that being our scapegoat, but once we were healthy it was like, alright, we don’t get to use that anymore. It’s time to go. This is it this is your team. This is your deal, so you gotta get ready to go. The seniors just bought in and everybody else just started following that.”

Despite the turbulence, the Lady Eagles still knew how to fly.

“I am beyond proud. I cannot believe that we’ve gotten this far.” Senior outfielder Kenah Cox said. “Personally, I didn’t ever lose faith. We went very far last year and we have in previous years, so I was expecting us to grow more. I just knew it was a rut in the road and we just faced the adversity.”

After entering district play with a win total of only three, they’re now only three series wins away from the state tournament.

“We have to win.” Haddock said, a phrase that has become a mantra for the Lady Eagles. “As we go through this, they’ve kind of bought into that. We just know it’s a gotta win situation and they love that part of it. They like that extra pressure.”

Canyon and Pampa will begin their series at West Plains on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus

Latest News

Canyon track team and star Abree Winfrey looking to defend state titles.
Canyon Lady Eagles set to defend state track and field title on Thursday
Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the Canyon Lady Eagles Track and Field team
Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team
If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman or today’s...
SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ with Canyon Track & Field team and catch up with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman
Michael Collins, Randall High Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Collins talks to us about their current dominant playoff run!