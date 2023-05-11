Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Railroad Museum hosting third annual open house Saturday

The Amarillo Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual free open house this Saturday.
The Amarillo Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual free open house this Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual free open house this Saturday.

The nonprofit’s Trains, Planes and Automobiles Open House will last from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. May 13 at 3160 I Ave.

The event will feature a car show, the Texas Air and Space Museum, local first responders, and the historian from the Pantex Plant, according to organizers.

