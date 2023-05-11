Amarillo Railroad Museum hosting third annual open house Saturday
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual free open house this Saturday.
The nonprofit’s Trains, Planes and Automobiles Open House will last from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. May 13 at 3160 I Ave.
The event will feature a car show, the Texas Air and Space Museum, local first responders, and the historian from the Pantex Plant, according to organizers.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.