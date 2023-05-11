Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.

Amarillo Police Department said Wednesday about 9:07 p.m., police were called to the Amarillo Boulevard near Eastern about a crash involving a person.

When police arrived, fire and AMR first responders were already on scene of the crash and declared 55-year-old Angela Ramirez dead.

The driver of the vehicle on scene was traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard in the left lane.

He changed lanes into the turning lane and then felt his vehicle drive over something, police said.

He stopped, saw the woman, Ramirez, in the street and immediately called 911.

While police were investigating, they found evidence of another vehicle, identified as a white car, on scene of the crash.

Police determined the white car probably struck the woman first and that the driver left the scene.

If anyone has any information on the suspect vehicle or the crash, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

You will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

