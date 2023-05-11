Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: Woman killed in hit-and-run last night near Amarillo Boulevard

Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.
Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last night near the Amarillo Boulevard.

Amarillo Police Department said Wednesday about 9:07 p.m., police were called to the Amarillo Boulevard near Eastern about a crash involving a person.

When police arrived, fire and AMR first responders were already on scene of the crash and declared 55-year-old Angela Ramirez dead.

The driver of the vehicle on scene was traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard in the left lane.

He changed lanes into the turning lane and then felt his vehicle drive over something, police said.

He stopped, saw the woman, Ramirez, in the street and immediately called 911.

While police were investigating, they found evidence of another vehicle, identified as a white car, on scene of the crash.

Police determined the white car probably struck the woman first and that the driver left the scene.

If anyone has any information on the suspect vehicle or the crash, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

You will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
First Alert ALL CLEAR
All-Clear: Thunderstorms have moved out, sunny & dry weather return, for now

Latest News

Officials are investigating an early morning Thursday fire in Potter County.
Potter County officials investigating early morning fire
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates are getting ready for the return of its fireworks show...
Fireworks show returning this summer to Lake Meredith
Texas Panhandle state parks are celebrating 100 years of service with s’mores events this...
Panhandle state parks offering visitors s’mores to celebrate 100 years
First Alert ALL CLEAR
All-Clear: Thunderstorms have moved out, sunny & dry weather return, for now