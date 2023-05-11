Amarillo police looking for fugitive wanted on unlawful possession of a firearm charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help finding a fugitive wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 40-year-old Kale James Friemel is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and is wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Friemel is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has hazel eyes, and has brown hair.

If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Kale James Friemel (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

