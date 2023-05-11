Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police looking for fugitive wanted on unlawful possession of a firearm charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help finding a fugitive wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 40-year-old Kale James Friemel is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and is wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Friemel is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has hazel eyes, and has brown hair.

If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Kale James Friemel
Kale James Friemel(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
Palo Duro High School
‘It was terrifying’: Palo Duro High School students react to suspect, gun on campus
Uninsured patients are seen at no cost, the clinic manages acute care, chronic care, dental...
‘Our community supports the mission and vision’: Need for healthcare drives growth at Heal the City
Amarillo College is continuing to make progress on a building for it’s first responders academy.
Amarillo College continues progress on first responder academy building