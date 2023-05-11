Amarillo High girls golf team preparing for another trip to state tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state golf tournament is less than a week away.

A number of teams from the area will be competing down in Austin. That includes the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.

This is the Lady Sandies 10th time as a team at the state tournament with the last coming in 2021.

Junior Charlee Thacker has gone for three straight years, twice with the team and in 2022 as an individual.

Teammates Christie Jones, Tyler Held, Addi Britten, and Kylee Demetro are all making their first appearance at the state tournament.

“It’s great to see everyone exceed and everyone shoot PRs, do as good as they can each tournament and each round.” Lady Sandies golfer Tyler Held said. “Being a freshman, it’s just exciting to go down to Austin and play.”

“Our team has worked really hard to do this and it’s not easy especially at 5A to make it to state in anything.” Thacker said.

As Thacker prepares to play in Austin once more, she offered some insight into how the team needs to approach the course.

“I think short game is going to be what wins... It’s really not a long course, so if we can just have a good short game and good control of the ball, we can do well.”

