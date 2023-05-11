Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High girls golf team preparing for another trip to state tournament

VIDEO: Amarillo High girls golf team preparing for another trip to state tournament
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state golf tournament is less than a week away.

A number of teams from the area will be competing down in Austin. That includes the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.

This is the Lady Sandies 10th time as a team at the state tournament with the last coming in 2021.

Junior Charlee Thacker has gone for three straight years, twice with the team and in 2022 as an individual.

Teammates Christie Jones, Tyler Held, Addi Britten, and Kylee Demetro are all making their first appearance at the state tournament.

“It’s great to see everyone exceed and everyone shoot PRs, do as good as they can each tournament and each round.” Lady Sandies golfer Tyler Held said. “Being a freshman, it’s just exciting to go down to Austin and play.”

“Our team has worked really hard to do this and it’s not easy especially at 5A to make it to state in anything.” Thacker said.

As Thacker prepares to play in Austin once more, she offered some insight into how the team needs to approach the course.

“I think short game is going to be what wins... It’s really not a long course, so if we can just have a good short game and good control of the ball, we can do well.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus

Latest News

Randall Lady Raiders soccer star Malorie Massengale signs with Seward County.
Randall Lady Raiders soccer star Malorie Massengale signs with Seward County
Canyon softball practices ahead of playoff matchup with Pampa.
Canyon Lady Eagles baseball continuing amazing run after slow start to the season
Canyon track team and star Abree Winfrey looking to defend state titles.
Canyon Lady Eagles set to defend state track and field title on Thursday
Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the Canyon Lady Eagles Track and Field team
Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team