Xcel Energy’s request could lower monthly home bills by $6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Falling natural gas prices could reduce some of the sting of rising electricity prices with Xcel Energy’s Tuesday request to lower fuel costs.

If approved by the Public Utility Commission, the request could lower typical residential monthly bills by more than $6.

The Energy Information Administration said natural gas prices are down about 70% in the past year.

However, Xcel has a rate increase pending for maintenance and operations, including new transmission construction.

The revised fuel factors will decrease Xcel’s retail fuel and purchased power revenues by about $70.4 million, or a 25.05% decrease on an annual basis.

Amounts collected from affected customers under the revised fuel factors will be subject to final review in Xcel’s next fuel reconciliation before the commission.

The revised fuel factors will be in effect with electric usage on or after June 1 unless revised by the commission’s order.

