Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Xcel Energy’s request could lower monthly home bills by $6

Falling natural gas prices could reduce some of the sting of rising electricity prices with...
Falling natural gas prices could reduce some of the sting of rising electricity prices with Xcel Energy’s Tuesday request to lower fuel costs.(Xcel Energy)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Falling natural gas prices could reduce some of the sting of rising electricity prices with Xcel Energy’s Tuesday request to lower fuel costs.

If approved by the Public Utility Commission, the request could lower typical residential monthly bills by more than $6.

The Energy Information Administration said natural gas prices are down about 70% in the past year.

However, Xcel has a rate increase pending for maintenance and operations, including new transmission construction.

The revised fuel factors will decrease Xcel’s retail fuel and purchased power revenues by about $70.4 million, or a 25.05% decrease on an annual basis.

Amounts collected from affected customers under the revised fuel factors will be subject to final review in Xcel’s next fuel reconciliation before the commission.

The revised fuel factors will be in effect with electric usage on or after June 1 unless revised by the commission’s order.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision in West Lubbock
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE