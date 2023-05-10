Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
Officials said the Amarillo Social Club was robbed at gunpoint last night.
Amarillo Social Club robbed at gunpoint last night, police say
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Handler Janice Hays poses for photos with Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show in first for breed
Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and...
ENMU launching Chat GPT-generated book, magazine to benefit scholarship fund
National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Amarillo Police Department increasing leads through new technology