TPSN to Provide Audio Livestreams of Regional Quarterfinal Softball/Area Baseball

UIL Softball
UIL Softball(KTRE Sports)
By Mike Roden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will have audio livestreams of the Amarillo High, Randall and Canyon Regional Quarterfinal softball playoff series this week.

TPSN will also provide coverage of the Randall High baseball Area playoff series with El Paso Bowie.

Follow the links below to listen.

Amarillo High vs Monterey Softball Playoff Series

To listen to Game 1, click here.

To listen to Game 2 or Game 3, click here.

Randall vs Dumas Softball Playoff Series

To listen to Game 1, click here.

To listen to Game 2 or Game 3, click here.

Canyon vs Pampa Softball Playoff Series

To listen to Game 1, click here.

To listen to Game 2 or Game 3, click here.

Randall vs El Paso Bowie Baseball Playoff Series

To listen to Game 1, click here.

To listen to Game 2 or Game 3, click here.

