TPSN to Provide Audio Livestreams of Regional Quarterfinal Softball/Area Baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will have audio livestreams of the Amarillo High, Randall and Canyon Regional Quarterfinal softball playoff series this week.

TPSN will also provide coverage of the Randall High baseball Area playoff series with El Paso Bowie.

Follow the links below to listen.

Amarillo High vs Monterey Softball Playoff Series

Randall vs Dumas Softball Playoff Series

Canyon vs Pampa Softball Playoff Series

Randall vs El Paso Bowie Baseball Playoff Series

