Stormy Night

An upper level low will approach our area this evening and will encounter increasing moisture. This will set the stage for thunderstorms that develop in the west and then track east starting during the evening but persisting well after midnight. A few of the storms may be intense and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Dry air will push in to our area behind the dryline boundary tomorrow and this will eliminate the chance for storms and bring about sunny skies and quiet weather. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies tomorrow and Friday.

