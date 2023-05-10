Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stormy Night

5-10 First Alert Event
5-10 First Alert Event(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper level low will approach our area this evening and will encounter increasing moisture. This will set the stage for thunderstorms that develop in the west and then track east starting during the evening but persisting well after midnight. A few of the storms may be intense and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Dry air will push in to our area behind the dryline boundary tomorrow and this will eliminate the chance for storms and bring about sunny skies and quiet weather. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies tomorrow and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

weather
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 5/10
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storms Move in Tonight
Tonight's Storm Update with Tanner
Tonight's Storm Update with Tanner
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday