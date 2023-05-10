AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Before the storms move in tonight, we should be in the clear for the daytime hours, mainly just seeing mostly sunny skies and highs building into the mid 80′s. The first line of storms will move in later in the evening, mainly affecting the northwest part of the area. That will quickly dissipate, allowing for a second line of storms to form at about midnight, and move through the southern part of the area overnight through early tomorrow morning. The main threats with these storms will be the development of some moderately sized hail, gusty winds, and the possibility of some tornadic development. We look to be on the dry side for Thursday and Friday, before a more steady rain with cooler temperatures looks to move into the area for Mother’s Day weekend.

