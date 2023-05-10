Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ with Canyon Track & Field team and catch up with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman

If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman or today’s “Overtime” episode on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman or today’s “Overtime” episode on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Collins, Randall High Softball Head Coach:

Randall High’s Head Softball coach Michael Collins, talks to us about their dominant playoff run, the teams performance and their preparation and more!

Joel Love, Bushland High Baseball Head Coach:

Bushland High’s Baseball Head Coach Joel Love, talks to us about how their hard work and success during the regular season has continued into the postseason and more!

Ruby Salzman, WT Softball player/LSC Player of the year:

WT Softball player Ruby Salzman tells us about their upcoming tournaments, winning LSC player of the year and more!

Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the Canyon Lady Eagles Track and Field team:

Rylee talks to the Canyon Lady Eagles about the State Tournament taking place tomorrow, growing up in a competitive and supportive family, and preparation for the 300 meter hurdle.

