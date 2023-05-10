Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Severe Threat Wednesday

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thankfully, Wednesday will not be quite as hot as Tuesday, highs should hang around the mid-80°s today. That being said, our main focus for today will be a severe weather threat later in the day. Right now, we’re watching for the dryline to form up, and fire off isolated thunderstorms in the northwestern corner of the area by late afternoon. Threats will consist of large hail, strong winds, and perhaps a tornado. Then, going into tonight and overnight, a second round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up and affect more of the central panhandle going into Thursday morning. Hail and wind threats will still persist, and the tornado threat will be lower, but not zero.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River

Latest News

Wednesday First Alert Update 5/10
Wednesday First Alert Update 5/10
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Late Day Storms
Scattered Late Day Storms
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
From Heat to Storms