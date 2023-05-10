Severe Threat Wednesday

Thankfully, Wednesday will not be quite as hot as Tuesday, highs should hang around the mid-80°s today. That being said, our main focus for today will be a severe weather threat later in the day. Right now, we’re watching for the dryline to form up, and fire off isolated thunderstorms in the northwestern corner of the area by late afternoon. Threats will consist of large hail, strong winds, and perhaps a tornado. Then, going into tonight and overnight, a second round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up and affect more of the central panhandle going into Thursday morning. Hail and wind threats will still persist, and the tornado threat will be lower, but not zero.

