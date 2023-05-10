Scattered Late Day Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll be watching the dryline on Wednesday. Most of the day will mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon across the western Panhandle and moving east into the evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with strong winds medium size hail. The storms will begin to weaken after dark as they move into the eastern Panhandle. The end of the workweek looks dry with temperatures above average. The weekend will see cooler air arrive and rain chances go up. Cooler air means storms are less likely and to be strong and a good soaking rain more likely.

