Randall track preparing for state meet on Thursday

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state track meet is this week in Texas. Multiple Amarillo area schools are sending top athletes down to compete including the Randall Raiders.

A total of 12 athletes will be representing the Raiders in Austin.

That includes Tenera Gray. Hayden Harms, Shaquorie Butler, and Nathan Baker who will be competing in events individually.

Gabriella Deanda, Crystal Johnson, Promise Sherwood, Kassiddy Walker, Zak Bol, Collin Miller, Tryston Sanchez, and Javarius Gray will all compete in relays for Randall.

Baker took home first in the Region 1-4A boys track meet 100-meter dash two weeks ago, edging out the win over the second-place finisher out of Gainesville by just one tenth of a second.

Randall boys track head coach Tim McCune talked about what makes this group of athletes so special as they prepare for the state meet.

“In all my years of coaching, when I use to coach at Plainview, now at Randall, this is probably the closest knit team I’ve ever coached.” McCune said. “All the guys rally around each other. They don’t look at each other as distance runners, jumpers, sprinters, throwers, whatever. They look at each other as Randall Raiders.

“I told them, I said guys you just go in, rally around each other, pump each other up, support each other and compete to the best of your ability and at the end of the day, you be proud of what you’ve done.”

The first event the Raiders will compete in on Thursday is the triple jump at 2:34 with Tenera Gray competing for the girls and Shaquorie Buter competing for the boys.

