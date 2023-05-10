Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles track and field team is coming off a huge regional championship. On April 29th, Canyon won the title by a landslide with 135 points, 58 points ahead of 2nd place, Randall.

Now, they are looking ahead to state on Thursday, May 11th . They have athletes competing in eight events in class 4A:

Hannah Stuart- 3200 Meter Run

Avery Brown- 3200 Meter Run

Taryn Gullick- Discus

Kashlee Dickinson- Pole Vault

Abree Winfrey- 800 Meter Run, 300 Meter Hurdles

Addyson Bristow- 800 Meter Run, 400 Meter Run

Tia Glynn, Brooklyn Kinsey, Addyson Bristow, Abree Winfrey- 1600 Meter Relay

We got the chance to catch up with Abree Winfrey, Kanasas track and field commit, who will be competing in three events on Thursday.

