Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team

By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles track and field team is coming off a huge regional championship. On April 29th, Canyon won the title by a landslide with 135 points, 58 points ahead of 2nd place, Randall.

Now, they are looking ahead to state on Thursday, May 11th . They have athletes competing in eight events in class 4A:

Hannah Stuart- 3200 Meter Run

Avery Brown- 3200 Meter Run

Taryn Gullick- Discus

Kashlee Dickinson- Pole Vault

Abree Winfrey- 800 Meter Run, 300 Meter Hurdles

Addyson Bristow- 800 Meter Run, 400 Meter Run

Tia Glynn, Brooklyn Kinsey, Addyson Bristow, Abree Winfrey- 1600 Meter Relay

We got the chance to catch up with Abree Winfrey, Kanasas track and field commit, who will be competing in three events on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo...
Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus

Latest News

If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman or today’s...
SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ with Canyon Track & Field team and catch up with Michael Collins, Joel Love and Ruby Salzman
Michael Collins, Randall High Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Collins talks to us about their current dominant playoff run!
Joel Love, Bushland High Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Love talks to us about how their successful their playoff run is going!
Ruby Salzman, WT Softball player/LSC Player of the year
SPORTS DRIVE: Ruby Salzman tells us about recent tournaments, LSC's player of the year and more!