Overtime with the Canyon Lady Eagles Track & Field team
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles track and field team is coming off a huge regional championship. On April 29th, Canyon won the title by a landslide with 135 points, 58 points ahead of 2nd place, Randall.
Now, they are looking ahead to state on Thursday, May 11th . They have athletes competing in eight events in class 4A:
Hannah Stuart- 3200 Meter Run
Avery Brown- 3200 Meter Run
Taryn Gullick- Discus
Kashlee Dickinson- Pole Vault
Abree Winfrey- 800 Meter Run, 300 Meter Hurdles
Addyson Bristow- 800 Meter Run, 400 Meter Run
Tia Glynn, Brooklyn Kinsey, Addyson Bristow, Abree Winfrey- 1600 Meter Relay
We got the chance to catch up with Abree Winfrey, Kanasas track and field commit, who will be competing in three events on Thursday.
