‘Our community supports the mission and vision’: Need for healthcare drives growth at Heal the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Uninsured patients are seen at no cost and the clinic manages acute care, chronic care, dental care and more.

Dr. Alan Keister, the founder of Heal the City, saw an overwhelming need for healthcare in Amarillo. The nonprofit says it strives to impact the community and transform lives.

“The success is that we’ve gotten to see people’s lives who’ve been transformed. They feel valued. They come in and get they care they need. When they feel that they’ve been valued, that they have dignity, they behave differently,” said Dr. Keister.

Dr. Keister is thankful for the Amarillo community and the resources they’ve provided.

“Heal the City exists due to the generosity of the people of Panhandle so without their generosity, we would not be here. I’m proud to be a member of this community and proud to see how our community supports the mission and the vision of Heal the City,” Keister said.

The clinic is always looking for new ways to provide better care. They are excited to expand and grow their facility due to a constant need.

“One of the coolest things that’s happening for us is that we’ve been able to recruit a young man to come back here and join us. We’re going to have a full-time, on-site physician, Dr. Trey Bowen,” said Dr. Keister.

Dr. Bowen, an Amarillo native, will start practicing at the end of June.

