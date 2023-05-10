Community invited to learn about bison history at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a Palo Duro Canyon State Park event this Friday to learn how the Comanche People made use of bison.

Officials said Ranger Bradley will educate the public about how the bison acted as a grocery store to the Comanche.

Bison pelt and bison parts will be on display at this event.

The event will be at the Lighthouse Trailhead from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Friday, May 12.

Attendees are asked to bring clothes appropriate for the weather, sunscreen, and water.

The event is included with admission to Palo Duro Canyon. Park admission is free with a Texas State Park Pass.

Weather may cause the event to be cancelled.

