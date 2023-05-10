Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Community invited to learn about bison history at Palo Duro Canyon

The community is invited to a Palo Duro Canyon State Park event this Friday to learn how the...
The community is invited to a Palo Duro Canyon State Park event this Friday to learn how the Comanche People made use of bison.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a Palo Duro Canyon State Park event this Friday to learn how the Comanche People made use of bison.

Officials said Ranger Bradley will educate the public about how the bison acted as a grocery store to the Comanche.

Bison pelt and bison parts will be on display at this event.

The event will be at the Lighthouse Trailhead from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Friday, May 12.

Attendees are asked to bring clothes appropriate for the weather, sunscreen, and water.

The event is included with admission to Palo Duro Canyon. Park admission is free with a Texas State Park Pass.

Weather may cause the event to be cancelled.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring possible severe weather Wednesday
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Pay it Forward 5/10
Pay it Forward 5/9
Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and...
ENMU launching Chat GPT-generated book, magazine to benefit scholarship fund
National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Amarillo Police Department increasing leads through new technology
Workforce Solutions is holding a series of signing days at area high schools for students...
Workforce Solutions holds signing day for students pursuing trades