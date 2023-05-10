Amarillo police: Palo Duro student arrested for bringing gun to campus
Published: May. 10, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a 15-year-old student after they report finding a gun on Palo Duro High School’s campus.
Earlier today, police received a tip at Palo Duro that a student had a weapon at school.
Amarillo ISD immediately put the campus on lockdown and Amarillo liaison offers located and detained the suspect.
According to police, the student did not have a weapon in possession, but after an extensive search of the school, the weapon was found.
The 15-year-old boy has been arrested and will be booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free zone and tampering with a serial number.
