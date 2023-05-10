Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High track star Madyson Castellion signs with Dallas Baptist

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High track star Madyson Castellion is heading to Dallas Baptist University.

Madyson said she chose Dallas Baptist because of the great coaches and the teammates she’s already met with at the school. She added that on her visit, it just felt like home.

“It’s so amazing, I feel so blessed to get to do it for this long and to get to move onto the next level.” Castellion said. “It’s really nice to see your hard work pay off. It was always a dream to get to play sports in college, but at first I kind of thought that was going to be volleyball. I wasn’t expecting to get to run track, but now that I do, I’m like of course! This is what god called me to do the whole time.”

Castellion is one of the runners who will compete for Amarillo High in the 5A girls 1600-meter relay down in Austin at the state meet this week.

