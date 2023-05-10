Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College continues progress on first responder academy building

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is continuing to make progress on a building for it’s first responders academy.

The college recently received a building permit to move from primarily demolishing to approval to start construction for the renovated building.

The building, located in the Sunset Center, was originally bought by AC in 2019.

The project is utilizing funds received from bonds to pay for the project, which costs over $14 million.

Amarillo College says its goal is to have first responder students learning and working together in the same place as they would be in a real situation.

“So it’s gonna be a state of the art facility that will just provide our students with up to date and current training and education in those areas,” says Vice President of Business Affairs, Chris Sharp.

Some amenities the center will have include fire towers, state of the art simulations and training facilities designed for EMS, Firefighters, and Police officers.

AC will also coordinate with AmTech, located next to the building, to help those students out with training and obtaining certificates.

“A lot of the region gets firefighters and police officers from our academies, so we’re really proud of being able to train and provide those services,” says Sharp.

Construction on the new building is expected to be done by late 2024.

