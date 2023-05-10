Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.

About 1:42 a.m. this morning, officers were called to a home in the area of Lometa Drive and Overlook Drive on the shooting, an Amarillo Police Department press release said.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a white car, police said.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three houses and a vehicle were also shot at.

Police haven’t arrested anyone and the shooting is under investigation.

APD investigating early morning shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
5-10 First Alert Event
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River

Latest News

VIDEO: Amarillo High track star Madyson Castellion signs with Dallas Baptist
VIDEO: Amarillo High track star Madyson Castellion signs with Dallas Baptist
Brayden Keeter receives Randy Keller scholarship at Tascosa.
VIDEO: Brayden Keeter awarded $25,000 Randy Keller Fighting Heart scholarship
Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and...
ENMU launching Chat GPT-generated book, magazine to benefit scholarship fund
National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Amarillo Police Department increasing leads through new technology