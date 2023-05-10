1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.

About 1:42 a.m. this morning, officers were called to a home in the area of Lometa Drive and Overlook Drive on the shooting, an Amarillo Police Department press release said.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a white car, police said.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three houses and a vehicle were also shot at.

Police haven’t arrested anyone and the shooting is under investigation.

