1 wounded in drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.
About 1:42 a.m. this morning, officers were called to a home in the area of Lometa Drive and Overlook Drive on the shooting, an Amarillo Police Department press release said.
The victim described the suspect vehicle as a white car, police said.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three houses and a vehicle were also shot at.
Police haven’t arrested anyone and the shooting is under investigation.
APD investigating early morning shooting.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.