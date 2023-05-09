Workforce Solutions holds signing day for students pursuing trades

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions is holding a series of signing days at area high schools for students pursuing a trade.

The event focuses on students who are looking to pursue a career in welding, certified nursing assistants, and carpentry.

Over twenty students from area schools have signed their letter of intent to go into a trade program once they graduate.

“Kids that we’re recognized, they’ve taken that step forward to say to you know their parents, and their friends, and their peers, this is what I’m gonna do,” says Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Business Services Representative, Phillip Flores.

The students that have signed so far have taken part in their schools career and technical education field program.

Schools that have participated so far include West Texas High School, River Road High School, and Dumas High School.

Workforce Solutions will also be going to Hereford High School and AmTech Career Academy for it’s final signings.

“Too often we need, we hear employers that say you know I can’t find enough welders, the machinists, I cant find them. Well these are the kids that are coming out of these programs,” says Flores.

By starting this signing day, Workforce Solutions recognizes these students and helps connect them with job opportunities in the Panhandle.

In addition to the signing, several kids were also awarded with a $1,000 scholarship from Education Credit Union to help them as they further their career.

For more information on signing day and high schools that are involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.