Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Workforce Solutions holds signing day for students pursuing trades

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions is holding a series of signing days at area high schools for students pursuing a trade.

The event focuses on students who are looking to pursue a career in welding, certified nursing assistants, and carpentry.

Over twenty students from area schools have signed their letter of intent to go into a trade program once they graduate.

“Kids that we’re recognized, they’ve taken that step forward to say to you know their parents, and their friends, and their peers, this is what I’m gonna do,” says Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Business Services Representative, Phillip Flores.

The students that have signed so far have taken part in their schools career and technical education field program.

Schools that have participated so far include West Texas High School, River Road High School, and Dumas High School.

Workforce Solutions will also be going to Hereford High School and AmTech Career Academy for it’s final signings.

“Too often we need, we hear employers that say you know I can’t find enough welders, the machinists, I cant find them. Well these are the kids that are coming out of these programs,” says Flores.

By starting this signing day, Workforce Solutions recognizes these students and helps connect them with job opportunities in the Panhandle.

In addition to the signing, several kids were also awarded with a $1,000 scholarship from Education Credit Union to help them as they further their career.

For more information on signing day and high schools that are involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
Officials said the Amarillo Social Club was robbed at gunpoint last night.
Amarillo Social Club robbed at gunpoint last night, police say
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots

Latest News

Over the next two days, 20 different agencies including: Xcel Energy, Amarillo Bomb Squad and...
‘Safety Town’ educates over 2,000 kids in the Panhandle on important safety precautions
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.
Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking
The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit honored key members of the nation’s criminal justice...
William Clements Prison Unit hosts memorial for fallen officers
Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and...
ENMU launching Chat GPT-generated book, magazine to benefit scholarship fund