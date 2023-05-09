Who's Hiring?
William Clements Prison Unit hosts memorial for fallen officers

The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit honored key members of the nation’s criminal justice...
The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit honored key members of the nation’s criminal justice team, earlier this morning.(Source: The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit honored key members of the nation’s criminal justice team, earlier this morning.

The TDCJ William P. Clements Prison Unit, east of Amarillo, held a memorial service for fellow guards and others who died while serving across the state and nation.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, many of the latest deaths were caused by the COVID pandemic.

Correctional officers in attendance say the ceremony helped bring officers together from across the region.

“Our primary goal is public safety. Without us doing the job and standing in the gap the public wouldn’t be safe and that’s a fact. We house some of the most dangerous criminals in the world,” said William Jones, Major at the TDCJ William P. Clements Prison Unit.

Attendees also stressed the importance of the work, saying the risks they take are worth it.

