Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M softball prepares for regional tournament

VIDEO: West Texas A&M softball prepares for regional tournament
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A7M Lady Buffs had an unfortunate end to their conference tournament run after a loss to Oklahoma Christian.

Now, they have the regional tournament to look forward to.

West Texas A&M will host three regional tournament games at Schaeffer Park this week.

The Lady Buffs will first play six-seed Cameron in the double elimination tournament.

It’s only been two weeks since Cameron’s last visit to Canyon. Lady Buffs head coach Michael Mook and his team swept the Aggies in three games.

“They’re a good team. They were some competitive games we had with them, all of them were fairly close.” Mook said. “I think the fact that we just got done playing them is a benefit because we know what they do. We’ve seen their pitching, we’ve seen their bats. We’ve got it familiar, but also it’s the same for them. They’ve seen us recently also.

“It really is just going to be a matter of who comes out and plays their game.” Mook continued. “[Were] excited that we get a chance to host in front of our home fans at our home field in our home facility. It’s just a blessing that we get that opportunity to play again here.”

That game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. If the Lady Buffs come out on top, they will play the winner of Colorado Christian and Saint Mary’s on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
Officials said the Amarillo Social Club was robbed at gunpoint last night.
Amarillo Social Club robbed at gunpoint last night, police say

Latest News

Amelia Tietz receives G.O.A.T. of the Week honor.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Amelia Tietz
Clarendon Broncos move on in high school baseball playoffs.
Clarendon baseball looking to ride hot bats into area playoffs
If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Shawn Roof and Ty Hoobler on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Shawn Roof and Ty Hoobler
Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Hoobler tells us how their playoff run is going, heading into round 3!