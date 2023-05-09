West Texas A&M softball prepares for regional tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A7M Lady Buffs had an unfortunate end to their conference tournament run after a loss to Oklahoma Christian.

Now, they have the regional tournament to look forward to.

West Texas A&M will host three regional tournament games at Schaeffer Park this week.

The Lady Buffs will first play six-seed Cameron in the double elimination tournament.

It’s only been two weeks since Cameron’s last visit to Canyon. Lady Buffs head coach Michael Mook and his team swept the Aggies in three games.

“They’re a good team. They were some competitive games we had with them, all of them were fairly close.” Mook said. “I think the fact that we just got done playing them is a benefit because we know what they do. We’ve seen their pitching, we’ve seen their bats. We’ve got it familiar, but also it’s the same for them. They’ve seen us recently also.

“It really is just going to be a matter of who comes out and plays their game.” Mook continued. “[Were] excited that we get a chance to host in front of our home fans at our home field in our home facility. It’s just a blessing that we get that opportunity to play again here.”

That game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. If the Lady Buffs come out on top, they will play the winner of Colorado Christian and Saint Mary’s on Friday.

