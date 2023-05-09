Who's Hiring?
Wayland Baptist football player hopes to inspire others while he recovers from crash

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A football player from Wayland Baptist University is recovering in the hospital before he re-learns how to walk. Kam’ron Williams was injured in a car crash in April when his friend suffered a medical emergency while driving. Now, he wants his journey through recovery to inspire others.

Williams has played football since he was seven years old. He says catches in the end zone have kept him out of trouble.

“I was following the wrong crowd and stuff like that. So, I was talking to God one time, and I talked to God, and God was like you know what you can do. You know where you’re supposed to be. You’re supposed to be playing football,” Williams said.

He moved from Houston to Plainview, and became a Wayland Baptist Pioneer to pursue that dream. But last month, the junior wide receiver was hurt in a crash.

His friend lost consciousness while driving, with his foot on the gas. Williams tried to take the steering wheel, but they crashed into a tree.

Williams fractured his T-12 vertebrae in his spinal cord, which affects lower body functions like walking.

“So now, I’ve just been in the hospital, and it’s going to be a long process. But, I feel like I will walk again,” Williams said.

Williams says his strong support system helps him keep this belief, like his uncle, Tim Butler.

“No doubt, he’ll make a full recovery. And people have questions about that speculation, but we have, I have somebody that made him. I know the person that put him together, so that’s our belief and that’s our trust and I stand on that,” Butler said.

Butler says they are working to get insurance for Williams, but are currently searching for a rehab facility who will take him without it.

“We appreciate anything that can possibly come our way to help him to finish his journey, because he will graduate. That’s the number one priority right there. Well, walking first, then graduate,” Butler said.

Williams says nothing will stop him from finishing school. He and his girlfriend’s son is also due in August, who he hopes to one day coach.

“For my son, I just want the best for him. I want him to be a different me,” he said.

He also wants to go back to his hometown, Houston, to work with kids who face some of the same challenges he did.

“Once you open up a facility, a workout facility for like the young kids to stay out, stay from out the streets and go workout and pursue their dreams, that will make the community better,” Williams said.

You can help support Williams’ family pay for medical expenses here.

