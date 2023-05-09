Watching for Storms

Temperatures will be flaring to summer levels for most of the area today as we climb into the low to mid 90s. The air is fairly dry with SW winds today which will limit rain chances until later this evening when moisture begins to return to the area. A few scattered storms may be possible late this evening. Rain chances will be much greater late tomorrow as a disturbance meets up with better moisture. Most of the day will be partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the 80s, but evening storms will be likely and some may produce severe weather. By Thursday, moisture once again gets pushed out of our area by the dryline. Highs will remain in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.