SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Cooper Pillion, Jeff Williams and Randon Johnson

If you missed today’s interviews with Cooper Pillion, Jeff Williams and Randon Johnson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Cooper Pillion, Jeff Williams and Randon Johnson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Cooper Pillion, ECU Basketball Commit:

Cooper tells us about his decision committing to ECU to play basketball, how the process was looking at other schools, talking to other coaches and more!

Jeff Williams, TPSN Broadcaster:

Amarillo High’s girls basketball coach Jeff Williams talks to us about baseball playoffs coming to an end, how it’s been like broadcasting for TPSN and more!

Randon Johnson, Amarillo High Baseball Head Coach:

Amarillo High’s Baseball Head Coach Randon Johnson tells us about their fall against Abilene in the 1st round of playoffs and more!

