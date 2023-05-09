Roosevelt County inviting high school students to apply for summer internship program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Roosevelt County is planning to host a Summer Internship Program for local high school students.

The county has applied to the New Mexico Department of Public Education for a third consecutive year with the hope of securing funding for up to 40 student interns.

Students will work 20 hours a week over six weeks and gain on-the-job experience as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Eligible students must be at least 15-years-old and can range up to May 2023 graduates.

If a student is 15, they will have to obtain a work permit from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

No permit will be required for students over the age of 16.

Positions will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Applications for summer internships will be accepted through May 26.

Interested students will need to complete an application and turn it in to the Roosevelt County Administration Office on the third floor of the courthouse, 109 W. 1st Street, Portales, NM.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.