Randall County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for stalking.

On May 4, Matthew Ryan Stanberry pled guilty to stalking, a third degree felony with a punishment range of 2-10 years.

According to the district attorney, the court heard evidence that Stanberry sent messages pretending to be someone else to the victim, a 23-year-old woman he dated for a short time.

The court also heard he spied on her while she was at home, hid in her backyard, placed a tracker on her vehicle and dressed up in a disguise while dropping off a gift at her home.

Evidence was also presented that this was not the first time the defendant engaged in this behavior.

Witnesses testified that Stanberry also stalked an ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016. He hid in the woman’s backyard, spied on her, was captured on surveillance footage peering into her windows many times, and sent her messages and threatening notes pretending to be another person.

Stanberry will serve time in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

