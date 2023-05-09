Plainview ISD to resume classes, working with DPS and private security

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview ISD has announced classes will resume while DPS troopers patrol the campuses and evaluate “threats of violence” aimed at the school and its personnel.

This development comes after a family claimed their 6-year-old was sexually assault by other boys in her classroom.

School officials announced classes with resume on Wednesday, May 10, in a news release on the school’s website.

They released the following statement:

Plainview ISD School Community:

Plainview ISD has been in contact with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. The DPS has and continues to evaluate all threats made against Plainview ISD schools, its students, and personnel. They take every threat seriously and have committed the expertise of their analysts and investigators to evaluate each threat and take appropriate action.

In collaboration with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety, we feel we can continue with classes on Wednesday May 10, 2023 with heightened security measures. The DPS will continue to evaluate threats that are made, and DPS has committed personnel to assist in securing campuses for the remainder of the week. Plainview ISD truly appreciates their support and expertise. They have been of tremendous help.

Thereafter, Plainview ISD will collaborate with local law enforcement and an armed, private security firm to ensure appropriately trained and equipped personnel are available to address safety and security needs on every campus.

Lastly, Plainview ISD continues to collaborate with the FBI on the incident among students at South Elementary. We await their assessment of the matter.

Declaración de Plainview ISD:

Comunidad escolar de Plainview ISD:

Plainview ISD ha estado en contacto con la Agencia de Educación de Texas y la División de Inteligencia y Contraterrorismo del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas. El DPS ha evaluado y continúa evaluando todas las amenazas hechas contra las escuelas de Plainview ISD, sus estudiantes y personal. Toman en serio cada amenaza y han comprometido la experiencia de sus analistas e investigadores para evaluar cada amenaza y tomar las medidas apropiadas.

En colaboración con la Agencia de Educación de Texas y el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, creemos que podemos continuar con las clases el miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023 con mayores medidas de seguridad. El DPS continuará evaluando las amenazas que se hagan, y DPS ha comprometido personal para ayudar a asegurar los campus durante el resto de la semana. Plainview ISD realmente aprecia su apoyo y experiencia. Han sido de gran ayuda.

A partir de entonces, Plainview ISD colaborará con la policía local y una empresa de seguridad privada armada para garantizar que el personal debidamente capacitado y equipado esté disponible para abordar las necesidades de seguridad en cada campus.

Por último, Plainview ISD continúa colaborando con el FBI en el incidente entre los estudiantes de South Elementary. Esperamos su evaluación de la cuestión.

