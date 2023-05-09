Who's Hiring?
Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student

Cameron Long, 21
Cameron Long, 21(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas Tech student.

Sophomore 21-year-old Cameron Long was reported missing Sunday night. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday leaving a club near 4th and Slide Rd. Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m.

Long is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ in height and about 164 pounds.

Police have also provided pictures of Long’s vehicle, a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck:

Cameron Long's vehicle
Cameron Long's vehicle(Lubbock Police Department)
Cameron Long's vehicle
Cameron Long's vehicle(Lubbock Police Department)

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman with the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2782.

