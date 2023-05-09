Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas Tech student.
Sophomore 21-year-old Cameron Long was reported missing Sunday night. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday leaving a club near 4th and Slide Rd. Long was last heard from at 3:29 a.m.
Long is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ in height and about 164 pounds.
Police have also provided pictures of Long’s vehicle, a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck:
Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call Detective Thurman with the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2782.
