Kicking Into Gear

While today is expected to be a hot one, rain chances are on the rise, slowly but surely. For today, a dryline will push any moisture off to the east, leaving that area primed for some isolated thunderstorm development. Severe threats will be hail and gusty winds. The dryline will retreat west overnight, and won’t advance on Wednesday like it will today. This will leave the door open for development in the western panhandles, and tracking east into the overnight hours. Dew points won’t as high as they could which limits stronger storms. We’ll take a break from rain chances Thursday-Friday, but the weekend will bring heavy rain chances with little to no severe threats.

