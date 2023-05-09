Hot Stuff And Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very interesting weather week, with highs well into the 90s on Tuesday. A few storms may develop late afternoon and while rain chances are low, storms that do develop may be severe. Scattered storms remain possible through mid-week and temperatures drop back about 10 degrees but will still be well above average. By the weekend some cooler air arrives and rain chances go way up. Highs in the 60s and rain chances are about 60% at this point.

