Hobbs home to second Safe Haven Baby Box in New Mexico

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A baby box has opened up in Hobbs, New Mexico, providing another safe haven for newborn children and a safe way for parents in crisis to give them up.

The baby box opened Tuesday morning at the Hobbs Fire Station on East White Street. This is the second safe haven baby box in the state of New Mexico and the 145th in the United States.

Hobbs held a ceremony to bless the baby box and the people who will use it.

“The baby box concept was developed in order for someone to feel like they could take a child, and they’re unsure what to do about it, and provide a safe haven for it,” Sam Cobb, the mayor of Hobbs, said.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is designed to guard the person’s identity.

“Mother, father, parent, puts the baby in the box and they can basically disappear,” Fire Chief Barry Young stated.

No matter the circumstances, an individual can come to the fire department, open the box, and safely place the baby inside.

“We take the incubator out of the box, we immediately go to the ambulance, and transport the baby to the hospital for further care,” Young said.

The Hobbs Fire Department has dual fire and EMS training. Young said firefighters are willing and ready to give immediate care to any child left in the box.

“If we need to clamp a cord, cut a cord, warm the baby, resuscitate, if necessary, anything and everything that comes our way,” Young stated.

In addition, if the mother is distressed and still at the baby box by the time first responders arrive, she can be offered medical care.

“They can refuse if they want to, or they can say, ‘yeah, I need medical care as well,’” Young said.

Inside the baby box, one will find a bag with papers informing the parent of their rights. They will also find a Safe Haven registration form allowing them to one day reconnect with the baby.

“We really are not looking for blame; we are looking for solutions,” Cobb stated.

Aside from this news baby box, Hobbs police stations, fire departments and churches are also designated safe havens for these children.

