From Heat to Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sunny skies and dry air have resulted in some summer like highs today well into the 90s. A few puffy clouds have developed but any showers or storms will be isolated and brief this evening and primarily in the eastern part of our area. Winds will shift tonight from the SE and begin pulling moisture into the area. This will drop the heat back into the 80s tomorrow and set the stage for a more widespread chance for storms by late tomorrow. Some storms may be strong to severe going into tomorrow night and we will be in a First Alert situation. By Thursday afternoon the dryline is expected to sweep our moisture away and begin some quiet weather that will take over through Friday.

