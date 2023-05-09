G.O.A.T. of the Week: Amelia Tietz

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies softball team is back in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.

This time around, they’re hoping to get payback on Lubbock Monterey for knocking them out of the playoffs last year.

One of the seniors leading the way for the sandies is Amelia Tietz.

“I’m so proud. I’m amazed at how well we’re doing.” Tietz said of her team’s success this season. “I knew we were gonna be good this season, I knew we were gonna do great things, but I’m just completely blown out of the water.

“This is the closest this team has ever been. We are very close with each other. We’re basically just a bunch of sisters on the same team together. We’ve very comfortable. You know, that helps.”

Tietz’s leadership has helped the Lady Sandies post one of the best record’s in program history.

Amarillo High softball head coach Ty Hoobler thinks the positivity she brings to the team is what makes her such a valuable leader.

“The very first time I met Amelia was for volleyball tryouts.” Hoobler said. “She just shows up with a smile on her face, just happy to be there and she’s always like that. She’s been that way for four years. She never has a bad day. She’s one of the hardest working kids I know. She’s a vocal leader and skill wise, she’s just gotten better and better every single year.”

Though softball will be behind her, Tietz has an exciting college journey in front of her as one of the top students in her graduating class at Amarillo High.

“My mom and dad, they were both top of their class in high school and always stress how important it is to just be successful.” Tietz said of her motivations for her success in the classroom. “It has helped me, I’m gonna major in engineering next year at Texas Tech.”

The Lady Sandies will be hoping to continue their strong playoff run with Tietz serving as one of the driving forces to success.

