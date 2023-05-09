Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moisture will be returning to our area during the next 24 hours and will meet up with a strong upper low late tomorrow.

The result will be the generation of strong to severe storm beginning in the NW part of our area late tomorrow, then spreading axcoss much of the area by tomorrow night.

Some of the storms will likely produce large hail and damaging winds, plus a tornado or two may be possible.

First Alert 5/10
First Alert 5/10(kfda)

We strongly recommend residents stay closely tuned for more information to be conveyed as the storm environment evolves, especially during the day tomorrow.

Hot Stuff And Storms