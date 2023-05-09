Who's Hiring?
ENMU launching Chat GPT-generated book, magazine to benefit scholarship fund

Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and...
Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and magazine.(Eastern New Mexico University)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University is launching a fully AI-generated science fiction book and magazine.

The project aims to be the first science fiction anthology and first science fiction magazine entirely written by Chat GPT.

The group behind the project, Project Locke, has documented the investigative and research process by tracking the prompts used to generate each portion of the book and magazine, according to a press release.

“This project is a great example of the exploration and innovation that is ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “I especially appreciate that is is a collaboration of faculty, staff, and students of ENMU.”

The anthology contains short stories, recipes, poems, essays, play scripts, and an AI-generated cover image using Dall-E, an image-generating AI.

The Project Locke team felt the project aligned with the “spirit of Eastern” and Jack Williamson’s history of coining science fiction terms and building a literary legacy.

The eBooks will soon be available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Apple Books. Print books will be available through the Golden Library.

All proceeds will go to the “Jack Williamson Freshman Excellence Scholarship” through the ENMU Foundation.

