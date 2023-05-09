Clarendon baseball looking to ride hot bats into area playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was a strong showing from the Clarendon Broncos last week as they took down West Texas - Stinnett by a combined score of 26-5 over the two games in route to a series sweep.

Clarendon head coach Yancy Malloy and his team are ready to continue the success into the next round.

“This group is, I’ll say one word that I can say about them is unique.” Malloy said of his team. “They’re a unique group, but when you put it all out there it makes a pretty picture. They’re all different kids, they’re not traditional, they do things their own way and it works out. They’ve played their tails off from start to finish. They’re gonna outwork anybody you put them up against.

“I tell them it’s not about wins and losses, it’s about being comfortable with yourself at the end of the day and they’re good at that.” Malloy continued. “They’re good at looking back and saying, ‘I gave it my all.’”

Clarendon will play against Sundown in the area round this week.

Those games will be in Floydada on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.