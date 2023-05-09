Christian Relief Fund drilling water wells for families in the Horn of Africa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Christian Relief Fund of Amarillo has a plan to help the Horn of Africa, as they are experiencing they’re worst famine in 40 years due to extreme drought.

A few years ago, Milton Jones with the Christian Relief Fund traveled out to Kenya and found out it had been seven years since it’s rained. A total of 5 rain cycles.

Jones says this has caused the worst famine in recorded history.

According to Jones, no rain means no food. Because of inflation, many can’t afford to buy food and they normally get it from Ukraine but due to the war, they can’t access their normal supplier.

“What they do is they kind of go out and they find these pools of water that kind of seep up from the ground and they have to drink that because they don’t have fresh water and the problem is when they drink that they get typhoid or cholera. It’s like if they drink it they die but if they don’t drink it they will die,” said Jones.

The Christian Relief Fund is now drilling three wells a week, they even discovered the largest aquifer in West Africa.

Each well costs about $10,000 but thanks to generous donors in Amarillo, they are able to get away with them costing $5,000 a piece.

So far in 2023, Christian Relief Fund is just shy of 100 wells drilled.

“We all know what it’s like to have an extended dry period or even a drought that lasts, you know, maybe a year or two but there are some places in Africa especially the western part of Kenya, that have not had rain literally for years,” says Dave Oliver, Chief Meteorologist at NewsChannel 10 and a donor to the CRF.

Jones says when the rig pulls up to drill a new well, people from all over come to watch the 6-day process. From there, they create new villages.

“They know everything in their life’s gonna change, they’re going to have health, they’re gonna have water to drink, they’re going to have food to eat, they’re going to have a new community they’re gonna have a church, they’re gonna have a school, everything’s about to change just because that truck pulled up there,” explains Jones.

The Christian Relief Fund also sponsors children so they can go to school. Before the wells were drilled, most kids didn’t get to go to school, especially the girls because their entire job was to retrieve water for their families.

“You’d see these little bitty girls and they’d be walking down the road and they’d be carrying a jerry can they call them these yellow jerry cans on their heads, and some would travel four hours to get water that was polluted, and then four hours back,” says Jones.

A jerry can weighs 40 pounds when full.

“Once we hit water, they go to school and so we start schools, and the girls and boys go to school. So it’s very empowering for girls,” continues Jones.

When it comes to the drought Africa is experiencing, Doppler Dave says, like Amarillo, weather patterns change and areas like Kenya are going to go in and out of dry periods--some more severe than others.

There’s always hope for rain, but in the meantime, getting water from the ground up is at least a short-term solution,” said Oliver.

CRF will continue to drill three wells per week in the African Horn, however, they also have a goal in mind to teach the villagers how to farm and the importance of hygiene.

