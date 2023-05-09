Cacique Foods to celebrate grand opening of Amarillo dairy facility
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is celebrating a grand opening of its new dairy processing facility in Amarillo.
The new plant is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the area.
The company is also contributing a total of $35,000 to AmTech Career Academy and Amarillo College.
The money will help support food manufacturing curriculums.
They are also hosting a walk-in hiring event on May 18 at the new plant on South Georgia Street.
