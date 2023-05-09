Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Public Library hosts exhibit on human migration

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Amarillo Public Library is hosting an exhibit over human migration.

The exhibit is titled, “World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration.”

The city library is one of only 15 in the United States that was chosen to host the traveling exhibit.

It examines migration across history through case studies of different cultures as well as interaction with the exhibit itself.

“This exhibit covers where we come from, why we move, how that changes us as we come to a new place and how the places changed when we arrive and begin to live in a different place,” says Amarillo Public Library, Youth Services Coordinator, Melody Boren.

The Amarillo Library says it’s goal is to expand conversation surrounding the topic of migration and displacement.

Amarillo has a high rate of immigrants and refugees that is constantly growing, and APL says this creates an opportunity for Amarillo to learn more on issues surrounding migration.

“We have so many cultures living here, and they add so much to our city and they bring so much joy to our city, so I want people to be able to participate and tell their stories,” says Boren.

Boren says her hope is that the community will engage and learn form the exhibit while it is here.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, and it will be at the library from May 8 to June 18.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that...
Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision on West Lubbock
Officials said the Amarillo Social Club was robbed at gunpoint last night.
Amarillo Social Club robbed at gunpoint last night, police say
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

"Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general"...
A look at Fort Hood’s namesake, a Confederate General named John Bell Hood
Cameron Long, 21
Lubbock police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Tech student
College football player Kam'ron Williams suffered a spinal cord injury in a car crash in April.
Wayland Baptist football player hopes to inspire others while he recovers from crash
Christian Relief Fund
Christian Relief Fund drilling water wells for families in the Horn of Africa