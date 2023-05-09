Amarillo Public Library hosts exhibit on human migration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Amarillo Public Library is hosting an exhibit over human migration.

The exhibit is titled, “World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration.”

The city library is one of only 15 in the United States that was chosen to host the traveling exhibit.

It examines migration across history through case studies of different cultures as well as interaction with the exhibit itself.

“This exhibit covers where we come from, why we move, how that changes us as we come to a new place and how the places changed when we arrive and begin to live in a different place,” says Amarillo Public Library, Youth Services Coordinator, Melody Boren.

The Amarillo Library says it’s goal is to expand conversation surrounding the topic of migration and displacement.

Amarillo has a high rate of immigrants and refugees that is constantly growing, and APL says this creates an opportunity for Amarillo to learn more on issues surrounding migration.

“We have so many cultures living here, and they add so much to our city and they bring so much joy to our city, so I want people to be able to participate and tell their stories,” says Boren.

Boren says her hope is that the community will engage and learn form the exhibit while it is here.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, and it will be at the library from May 8 to June 18.

