A Warm Start to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some northeast winds tomorrow give us a little bit of relief from the summertime heat, where highs look to be a few degrees cooler, building into the mid to upper 80′s. Temperatures rebound right back into the 90′s on Tuesday. Chances are increasing by a bit for a line of storms to form late in the day on Tuesday, thanks to a good deal of daytime heating and some humid conditions building in as well. There will be at least a possibility of a couple storms firing up almost every day this week, thanks to some moisture sticking around, especially for the eastern part of the panhandle.

