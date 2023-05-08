Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Summertime Heat, and Rain?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A very weak cold front Monday morning is setting us up for only a slightly cooler day today. We hit 90° on Sunday, and the front will maybe drop us into the mid-80°s, so not a significant cool down. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny. Looking ahead to Tuesday, mainly late Tuesday, a ripple of energy moving through the atmosphere through some pretty humid air could spur on small chances of thunderstorms in the eastern half of the area. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday night. By this weekend, a cold front looks to give us some much needed relief from the heat, as more rain chances return to the outlook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the...
APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Latest News

Monday Morning Outlook 5/8
Monday Morning Outlook 5/8
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Warm Start to the Week
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Temperatures Lasting to Start the Work Week
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Sunday Outlook with Tanner