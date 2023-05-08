Summertime Heat, and Rain?

A very weak cold front Monday morning is setting us up for only a slightly cooler day today. We hit 90° on Sunday, and the front will maybe drop us into the mid-80°s, so not a significant cool down. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny. Looking ahead to Tuesday, mainly late Tuesday, a ripple of energy moving through the atmosphere through some pretty humid air could spur on small chances of thunderstorms in the eastern half of the area. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday night. By this weekend, a cold front looks to give us some much needed relief from the heat, as more rain chances return to the outlook.

