SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Shawn Roof and Ty Hoobler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Shawn Roof and Ty Hoobler on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter:

Reporter Hart Pisani from the Amarillo Globe-News gives us his picks for state in local baseball and softball playoffs, we talk about how the NBA playoffs are going and more!

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles’ manager Shawn Roof tells us about their upcoming series against the Midland Rockhounds, how their season is going and more!

Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High Softball Head Coach:

Head Coach for Amarillo High Softball, Ty Hoobler, talks to us about how they’re doing in playoffs heading into the 3rd round, what they’re doing to prepare for their next series and more!

